Has Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2’ raked in Rs. 1000 Crore Pre-Release Business?

Allu Arjun's upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is a phenomenon in the making. Even before its release on August 15th, 2024, the movie has set a new benchmark for the Indian film industry—a record-shattering pre-release business of Rs. 1000 crore!

The original ‘Pushpa,’ released a few years back, was a runaway success, leaving audiences wanting more. The wait for the sequel has been intense, fueled further by the massive box office performance of ‘KGF 2.’ Director Sukumar has meticulously crafted ‘Pushpa 2,’ taking his time to ensure it surpasses the first film.



A glimpse of what's to come was offered in the recently released teaser. Allu Arjun's striking new look sent fans into a frenzy, further amplifying the anticipation for the film. This excitement has translated into phenomenal pre-release business, eclipsing even the biggest blockbusters of recent times.



Previously, movies like ‘Baahubali 2,’ ‘KGF 2',’ and ‘RRR’ dominated the pre-release business scene. ‘Pushpa 2,’ however, is poised to rewrite history. The film's Hindi theatrical rights alone were sold for a staggering Rs. 200 crore, a testament to its pan-India appeal. South Indian language rights are expected to rake in another Rs. 270 crore, and the overseas market is projected to add Rs. 100 crore to the kitty. The theatrical rights have secured a mammoth Rs. 550 crore for ‘Pushpa 2.’



But the money trail doesn't stop there. In a landmark deal, Netflix has acquired the digital rights of ‘Pushpa 2’ for a record-breaking Rs. 275 crore, with the possibility of going even higher. Movie audio and satellite rights are also expected to be a goldmine, fetching an estimated Rs. 450 crore.



When all these figures are combined, ‘Pushpa 2’ paints a picture of unprecedented pre-release business, a staggering Rs. 1000 crore. This level of hype ensures ‘Pushpa 2’ will be the most talked-about movie of the year before it even premieres.

