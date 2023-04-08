HBD Akhil Akkineni: The Makers Of The Agent Wish Their Lead Actor With A Terrific Action Poster

Tollywood's young actor Akhil Akkineni is celebrating his 29th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday wishes from all his fans and co-stars. Even the makers of his upcoming movie dropped a stunning action poster and extended birthday wishes to this young actor.

Along with the makers, even Akhil also shared the new poster of Agent movie and treated all his fans… Take a look! Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "#AGENT LANDING on APRIL 28th 2023. #HBDAkhilAkkineni #AGENTonApril28th".

Akhil is seen jumping off from a fire background in this birthday special poster… Agent movie will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023…

Well, although there is no straight Telugu movie releasing on this date, Agent needs to lock horns with Mani Ratnam's dream project 'Ponniyin Selvan – 2'.

Even director Surender Reddy also wished Akhil by jotting down, "Happy birthday to the incredibly talented @AkhilAkkineni8! Working with you on our film has been an absolute pleasure, and I can't wait to present #Agent to the audience. Here's to another year of success, happiness and much more!"

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Well, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi and a few others also wished Akhil on this special occasion… Take a look!

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happy birthday dear @AkhilAkkineni8 May you have a great birthday and an even better year ahead 🤩♥️#HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/kG6I6GxUpL — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 8, 2023

Vakkantham Vamsi

Prime Show Entertainment

Birthday wishes to the Charmer, Young Sensation @AkhilAkkineni8 💐💐Wishing you loads of luck and great happiness in the years to come. 🤗 All the best for #Agent & your future endeavours. ❤️ - #Primeshowentertainment#HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/lAw8zRR2x8 — Primeshow Entertainment (@Primeshowtweets) April 8, 2023

UV Concepts

Sending you lots of love and best Birthday 🎂 wishes @AkhilAkkineni8.Wishing you a year filled with great experiences.#HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/xB4gmK5gQi — UVConcepts (@UVConcepts_) April 8, 2023

Vyra Entertainments

Wishing our HERO, the Ever- Energetic & Supremely Talented @AkhilAkkineni8 a blockbuster birthday❤️Keep shining always with your zeal and passion for cinema🤗💫#HBDAkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/NtChPosWQi — Vyra Entertainments (@VyraEnts) April 8, 2023

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Happy Birthday Dear @AkhilAkkineni8 !Many Happy Returns!! 💐💐Wishing you the Very Best for #Agent — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2023

SS Thaman

Many many more happy returns dearest Captain @AkhilAkkineni8 love U ❤️ Keep this Fire 🔥 burning Hard in U 🏆✨⚡️ keep winning many more trophy's for Us 🤙🔥 and all the very best for our #AgentOnApril28th #Agent 🤍🎸 pic.twitter.com/qvFef8E7qa — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 7, 2023

Along with sharing a pic from CCL league, Thaman also wished Akhil by jotting down, "Many many more happy returns dearest Captain @AkhilAkkineni8 love U. Keep this Fire burning Hard in U keep winning many more trophy's for Us and all the very best for our #AgentOnApril28th #Agent".

Happy Birthday Akhil…