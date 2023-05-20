HBD Junior NTR: Ram Charan, Rajeev, Sai Dharam Tej And A Few Others Wished Young Tiger Through Social Media

Live
- Junior NTR is celebrating his 40th birthday today…
- Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Teja Sajja, Ram Charan and a few other stars wished him through social media!
It’s a big day for all the fans of Tollywood’s ace actor Junior NTR… This young hero is celebrating his 40th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie treated the netizens by unveiling the title and first look poster yesterday. His new movie with Koratala Siva is titled Devara and the first look poster showcased him in a unique appeal holding a deadly weapon with the backdrop of the sea. On this special occasion, along with his fans even most of his co-actors like Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Rajeev Kanakala and a few others wished him through social media…
We Hans India collated the special birthday wishes of Junior NTR for all our readers… Take a look!
Allu Arjun
Rajeev Kanakala
Sai Dharam Tej
Along with sharing the first look poster of Devara movie, he also wrote, “Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999. Wishing you nothing short of exciting & extraordinary times ahead. Sending you loads of love, laughter and joy your way. What a fierce you're in #Devara & All the best”.
Ram Potheneni
Bhumika Chawla
Her tweet reads, “Wishing dear Tarak @tarak9999 a very Happy and blessed birthday you have come a long way and made your country and us proud . From knowing you and working with you in Simhadri to your journey to RRR . May you keep shining bright like a star”.
Rahul Vijay
Vakkantaham Vamsi
Along with sharing a pic with Junior NTR, he also wrote, “Wishing our dearest @tarak9999 garu a very happy birthday! Beyond your acting prowess, you are a true gentleman and a down-to-earth individual. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you..Keep Rocking,, Best wishes for #Devara. #HappyBirthdayNTR”.
Vyra Entertainments
Teja Sajja
He also shared the Devara poster and wrote, “Just FIRE ! That Intensity You’re a favourite anna!! May you keep growing from strength to strength. Lots of love and happiness, always Happy Happy birthday @tarak9999 anna #HappyBirthdayNTR garu”.
Sithara Entertainments
Yuvasudha Arts
Rohith Nara
Meher Ramesh
Hrithik Roshan
Ashish
He also shared Devara poster and wrote, “Wishing the powerhouse of talent, a gifted actor to Indian Cinema, young tiger @tarak9999anna, a very Happy Birthday #Devara First look iragateesav Anna. Have a blockbuster year ahead #HappyBirthdayNTR”.
PVP
Kaala Bhairava
Along with sharing glimpses of Simhadri screening, he also wrote, “Just got done with #Simhadhri show This is the most earth shattering euphoria I’ve ever experienced! Tarak Anna.. nuvvu maamoolodivi kaadhu Anna.. you’re undefinable!!
And nee fans antha kannaaa..
What a show. What madness.
All credits to Tarak Anna fans.
July 9th, 2003 was when I became your biggest fan!
20 years have gone by till today, and still a lifetime to go NNNTTTRRR!!!!!!!! #HappyBirthdayNTR”.
Mahesh Babu
Vennela Kishore
Buchi Babu Sana
Sree Vishnu
AK Entertainments
Ashok Galla
Venkatesh Daggubati
Happy Birthday Junior NTR…