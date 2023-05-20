HBD Junior NTR: Ram Charan, Rajeev, Sai Dharam Tej And A Few Others Wished Young Tiger Through Social Media

It’s a big day for all the fans of Tollywood’s ace actor Junior NTR… This young hero is celebrating his 40th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie treated the netizens by unveiling the title and first look poster yesterday. His new movie with Koratala Siva is titled Devara and the first look poster showcased him in a unique appeal holding a deadly weapon with the backdrop of the sea. On this special occasion, along with his fans even most of his co-actors like Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Rajeev Kanakala and a few others wished him through social media…

We Hans India collated the special birthday wishes of Junior NTR for all our readers… Take a look!

Allu Arjun

Many many happy returns of the day Bava @tarak9999 . Hope you have a ( bloody 😉 ) good birthday . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 20, 2023

Rajeev Kanakala

Wishing the versatile and dynamic @tarak9999 a very happy birthday! May this special day mark the beginning of an incredible year ahead! pic.twitter.com/gjcH8G94F2 — Rajeev kanakala (@RajeevCo) May 20, 2023

Sai Dharam Tej

Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999 ♥️Wishing you nothing short of exciting & extraordinary times ahead.Sending you loads of love, laughter and joy your way.What a fierce you're in #Devara &All the best 🤗 pic.twitter.com/X1K8ukj2k6 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2023

Ram Potheneni

Bhumika Chawla

Wishing dear Tarak @tarak9999 a very Happy and blessed birthday 💐✨ you have come a long way and made your country and us proud . From knowing you and working with you in Simhadri :) to your journey to RRR . May you keep shining bright like a star ⭐️ — Bhumika Chawla — Just B (@bhumikachawlat) May 20, 2023

Rahul Vijay

Happy birthday to my superhuman @tarak9999 anna! Wishing you all the success and an Year filled with the best memories, love you ❤️#Devara 🔥🔥 #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/ZJFSZ56nvu — Rahul Vijay (@ActorRahulVijay) May 19, 2023

Vakkantaham Vamsi

Wishing our dearest @tarak9999 garu a very happy birthday! ❤️Beyond your acting prowess, you are a true gentleman and a down-to-earth individual. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you..Keep Rocking,, Best wishes for #Devara. 🤩#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/bxiIwwoKdG — Vakkantham Vamsi (@VamsiVakkantham) May 20, 2023

Vyra Entertainments

Wishing the Pride of TFI, The #Devera @tarak9999 garu a very Happy Birthday 💥May you continue to break the barriers & conquer everyone’s heart across the globe ❤️#HappyBirthdayNTR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8CBrYc9sxl — Vyra Entertainments (@VyraEnts) May 20, 2023

Teja Sajja

Just FIRE ! That Intensity 😍😍You’re a favourite anna!! May you keep growing from strength to strength. Lots of love and happiness, always 🤍Happy Happy birthday @tarak9999 anna#HappyBirthdayNTR garu pic.twitter.com/VG6mlsD5YX — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) May 20, 2023

Sithara Entertainments

Yuvasudha Arts

Rohith Nara

Meher Ramesh

Happy Birthday Dear @tarak9999 Bhayya , wishing Health ,Happiness & super success through out ..#DevaraFirstLook stunning 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8AGGUtRB6x — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) May 19, 2023

Hrithik Roshan

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet 😉Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

Ashish

Wishing the powerhouse of talent, a gifted actor to Indian Cinema, young tiger @tarak9999 anna, a very Happy Birthday ❤️ #Devara First look iragateesav Anna 🔥Have a blockbuster year ahead 🤗#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/FXv3E5YaKI — Ashish Velamakucha (@AshishVoffl) May 20, 2023

PVP

Kaala Bhairava

Just got done with #Simhadhri show This is the most earth shattering euphoria I’ve ever experienced!Tarak Anna.. nuvvu maamoolodivi kaadhu Anna.. you’re undefinable!! And nee fans antha kannaaa..😉What a show. What madness. All credits to Tarak Anna fans. July 9th, 2003 was… pic.twitter.com/zxPXrVn8B3 — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) May 20, 2023

Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you an epic year ahead!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2023

Vennela Kishore

Wishing a Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest Man Of Masses🙏🤩🙏🤩🔥🤟🏼..Many Many Happy Returns of the Day and Many Blessings for the year ahead@tarak9999 Sir😇😇🙏🏽🙏🏽#HappyBirthdayNTR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQufprhvcA — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) May 20, 2023

Buchi Babu Sana

Happy birthday @tarak9999 garu❤️🤗 May your star continue to shine brightly, illuminating the world with your remarkable talent💪Best wishes to Devara🔥 pic.twitter.com/vhjTlhNhws — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) May 20, 2023

Sree Vishnu

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday dear brother @HeroManoj1 🤗Your love & commitment towards cinema is unmatchable. Best wishes always & Looking forward to #WhatTheFish 😊 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) May 20, 2023

AK Entertainments

Wishing the Powerhouse of Talent & Performance, The Global Phenomenon @tarak9999 Garu a very Happy Birthday ❤️The #DEVERA First Look is as Massive as your energy 🔥Best wishes always sir 😊#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/Kz7yU9NmvG — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) May 20, 2023

Ashok Galla

Happy Birthday @tarak9999 garu!!! Worth the wait 🙌🏼 amazing look 🔥🔥 https://t.co/tMES5rDPfA — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) May 20, 2023

Venkatesh Daggubati

A very happy birthday @tarak9999 Here’s wishing you lots of love and prosperity this year 🙌🏼♥️ — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 20, 2023

Happy Birthday Junior NTR…