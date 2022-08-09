HBD Mahesh Babu: Chiranjeevi, Mammootty And A Few Other Film Stars Wish The Prince With Special Birthday Posts
- Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today!
- Most of the film stars including Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Rakul Preet and Venkatesh Daggubati wished him through special birthday posts!
Tollywood's ace actor and Prince of the Telugu film industry Mahesh Babu turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday love from all his fans and co-stars too. Their special birthday posts and pics are creating a noise on social media.
Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Adivi Sesh, Venkatesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Sreenu Vaitla and a few other ace Tollywood stars dropped special birthday messages on their Twitter pages and poured the wishes on this handsome star… Take a look!
Sreenu Vaitla
Sharing a throwback pic of Mahesh Babu, this ace director also wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar @urstrulyMahesh.. You are a heart-throb not only for the fans but also for the directors.. Keep Amazing all of us!! #HBDSuperStarMahesh".
Naga Vamsi
This director wished Mahesh by jotting down, "Birthday wishes to ever charming & versatile Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu. Love your hard work and desire to reinvent… Very glad and excited to work with you on #SSMB28. Happy Birthday sir".
Harish Shankar
Adivi Sesh
His tweet reads, "Many many happy returns of the day sir @urstrulyMahesh So beautiful how the world is celebrating your birthday & we, the #Major team, are happy to have received your mentorship, love & support. You've been a guiding light and inspiration. Lots of love sir & happy birthday".
Venkatesh Daggubati
Venkatesh shared a pic from Seethamma Vakitlo Srimalle Chettu movie and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @urstrulyMahesh! Wishing you love and laughter this year Chinnoda".
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Chiranjeevi also shared a beautiful pic with Mahesh Babu and wrote, "ఎందరో చిన్నారులకి గుండె ఆపరేషన్ చేయించిన సహృదయం పేరు మహేష్ బాబు. ఆ భగవంతుడు అతనికి మరింత శక్తి ని,సక్సెస్ ని ఇవ్వాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ Wishing @urstrulyMahesh a happy birthday."
Pradeep Machiraju
Ramajogaiah Sastry
He shared the CDP of Mahesh Babu and wished him by jotting down, "The ever smiling superstar with a touch of Simplicity Humanity and charity Dear Srimanthudu @urstrulyMahesh garu wishing you a great birthday a blockbuster line up ahead May God bless u with all d happiness n strength to continue ur grt contribution to the society".
Mammootty
Jayasudha
This veteran actress shared a pic with Mahesh Babu and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @urstrulyMahesh God bless u always We all love you .. #staysafe with your beloved ones".
Navdeep
Vamshi Paidipally
The Maharshi director shared a pic with Mahesh and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Wishing my brother all the more Happiness and the Best of everything always.. #HBDSuperstarMahesh".
Rakul Preet Singh
Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu… Do keep entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!