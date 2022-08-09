HBD Mahesh Babu: Chiranjeevi, Mammootty And A Few Other Film Stars Wish The Prince With Special Birthday Posts

Tollywood's ace actor and Prince of the Telugu film industry Mahesh Babu turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday love from all his fans and co-stars too. Their special birthday posts and pics are creating a noise on social media.



Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Adivi Sesh, Venkatesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Sreenu Vaitla and a few other ace Tollywood stars dropped special birthday messages on their Twitter pages and poured the wishes on this handsome star… Take a look!

Sreenu Vaitla

Happy Birthday Superstar @urstrulyMahesh.. You are a heart-throb not only for the fans but also for the directors.. Keep Amazing all of us!!#HBDSuperStarMahesh pic.twitter.com/bCJ1dM1Sp8 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) August 9, 2022

Sharing a throwback pic of Mahesh Babu, this ace director also wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar @urstrulyMahesh.. You are a heart-throb not only for the fans but also for the directors.. Keep Amazing all of us!! #HBDSuperStarMahesh".

Naga Vamsi

Birthday wishes to ever charming & versatile Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu. Love your hard work and desire to reinvent… Very glad and excited to work with you on #SSMB28. Happy Birthday sir ❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/xXns9p7ctK — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) August 8, 2022

This director wished Mahesh by jotting down, "Birthday wishes to ever charming & versatile Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu. Love your hard work and desire to reinvent… Very glad and excited to work with you on #SSMB28. Happy Birthday sir".

Harish Shankar

Many more happy returns SUPER STAR @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/0Bwf0h0JLy — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) August 9, 2022

Adivi Sesh

Many many happy returns of the day sir 🤗 .@urstrulyMahesh So beautiful how the world is celebrating your birthday & we, the #Major team, are happy to have received your mentorship, love & support. You've been a guiding light and inspiration. Lots of love sir & happy birthday :) — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 9, 2022

His tweet reads, "Many many happy returns of the day sir @urstrulyMahesh So beautiful how the world is celebrating your birthday & we, the #Major team, are happy to have received your mentorship, love & support. You've been a guiding light and inspiration. Lots of love sir & happy birthday".

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happy birthday dearest @urstrulyMahesh! Wishing you love and laughter this year Chinnoda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jPcmyazO8v — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 9, 2022

Venkatesh shared a pic from Seethamma Vakitlo Srimalle Chettu movie and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @urstrulyMahesh! Wishing you love and laughter this year Chinnoda".

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Chiranjeevi also shared a beautiful pic with Mahesh Babu and wrote, "ఎందరో చిన్నారులకి గుండె ఆపరేషన్ చేయించిన సహృదయం పేరు మహేష్ బాబు. ఆ భగవంతుడు అతనికి మరింత శక్తి ని,సక్సెస్ ని ఇవ్వాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ Wishing @urstrulyMahesh a happy birthday."

Pradeep Machiraju

Ramajogaiah Sastry

The ever smiling superstar with a touch of Simplicity Humanity and charity💕 Dear Srimanthudu @urstrulyMahesh garu wishing you a great birthday a blockbuster line up ahead💕 May God bless u with all d happiness n strength to continue ur grt contribution to the soceity💕 pic.twitter.com/YSQtfSeivI — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) August 9, 2022

He shared the CDP of Mahesh Babu and wished him by jotting down, "The ever smiling superstar with a touch of Simplicity Humanity and charity Dear Srimanthudu @urstrulyMahesh garu wishing you a great birthday a blockbuster line up ahead May God bless u with all d happiness n strength to continue ur grt contribution to the society".

Mammootty

Happy Birthday Dear @urstrulyMahesh garu 😊 Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed#HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/27rn15HpLv — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 9, 2022

Jayasudha

Happy birthday dear @urstrulyMahesh God bless u always 🤍 We all love you ..#staysafe with your beloved ones🌹 pic.twitter.com/9qM0wixdoJ — Dr Jayasudha Kapoor (@JSKapoor1234) August 9, 2022

This veteran actress shared a pic with Mahesh Babu and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @urstrulyMahesh God bless u always We all love you .. #staysafe with your beloved ones".

Navdeep

A heart so pure that its beat is making a thousand or more beat because of it and countless million hearts beat for it, with it! Puttinandhuku thanks @urstrulyMahesh — Navdeep (@pnavdeep26) August 9, 2022

Vamshi Paidipally

Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Wishing my brother all the more Happiness and the Best of everything always.. 🤗🤗 #HBDSuperstarMahesh pic.twitter.com/kkIYoStoGx — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) August 9, 2022

The Maharshi director shared a pic with Mahesh and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Wishing my brother all the more Happiness and the Best of everything always.. #HBDSuperstarMahesh".

Rakul Preet Singh

Happppy happppy bdayyyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh .. wishing you abundance of everything!! Keep shining ❤️😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 9, 2022

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu… Do keep entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!