HBD Manchu Manoj: The First Glimpse Of ‘What The Fish’ Is Just Amazing

Tollywood’s young actor Manchu Manoj turned a year older and is celebrating his 40th birthday today. On this special occasion, his fans and co-actors are filling the social media space with wonderful wishes. As promised, he dropped the first glimpse of his next ‘What The Fish’ and made the day turn into a bigger one for all his fans.

Along with sharing the poster and first motion glimpse, he also wrote, “𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚃𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝚊 𝙽𝚎𝚠 𝙵𝚊𝚌𝚎. Here's the First Look Glimpse of #WhatTheFish https://youtu.be/Dp6-U9Q_qZw @afilmbyv #Varun @6ixCinemas #MM #AfilmbyV”.

Speaking about the poster, half of Manoj’s face is designed with rock animation. Next, the glimpse started off with his voice over and he introduced himself as a bad child and is all ready to attack. It seems like a cyber attack and war and thus he asks all of them to run away…

What The Fish movie is directed by Varun Korukonda and produced Vishal Bezawada and Surya Bezawada under the 6ix Cinemas & afilmbyv banners. Young music director Shakthikanth Karthick is tuning the songs and the BGM also took the first glimpse to the next level. Manoj pulled the attention with the tagline ‘Manam Manam Barampuram’ and took the excitement bar to the next level.

Along with his sister Lakshmi Manchu, a few other actors also wished him through social media…

She shared her sweet brother pic and wished him by jotting down, “To my sweet brother, Manu. May all your dreams come true! May your every wish be fulfilled and all your films turn into a super hit blockbuster. Wishing nothing but the best for you. Happiest of Birthdays! @HeroManoj1 #HappyBirthdayManchuManoj”.

