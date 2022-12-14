HBD Rana: Venkatesh Unveils The New Poster Of His Nephew From 'Rana Naidu' And Wishes Him On This Special Day

Tollywood's young actor Rana Daggubati turned a year today and is celebrating his 38th birthday. He is receiving special wishes from all his fans and co-actors on this special occasion through social media. It is all known that he is sharing the screen space with his dear uncle Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time in 'Rana Naidu' which falls their digital debut too. On this special occasion, Venkatesh shared a new poster for this web series and also wished Rana with a special post!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Witness the Fiery @ranadaggubati in and as #RanaNaidu!! Coming Soon On @NetflixIndia".

Rana looked intense holding the mobile in this poster…

Even Venkatesh also looked awesome in the poster wearing a black suit in the middle-aged man avatar!

Going with the earlier released teaser of Rana Naidu, it showcased a glimpse of the Daggubati Vs Daggubati plot… Rana is introduced as a fixer who solves problems by hook or crook and is also seen in some action sequences while Venkatesh on the other hand looked like an old man appeal with long hair. In the end, it is revealed that Rana and Venkatesh are father and son. So, we need to wait and watch to know what triggered the rivalry between them.

Going with the plot, it is the real-life uncle and nephew duo pair up in reel-life to showcase the lives of Mumbai's go-to fixers that take care of the dirty problems celebrities have.

Along with these two Tollywood actors, even Sushant and Surveen Chawla are essaying pivotal roles in this web series. Being the debut show of Venkatesh on the digital space, Rana Naidu is the official adaption of Ray Donovan.

Let us also check out the birthday wishes of Rana Daggubati…

Bunty Bajaj

Along with sharing the new AI avatars of her son-in-law, Bunty also wrote, "My dearest Rana, you're simply the best. Wishing you a year of amazing moments & reasons to smile. Much love n [email protected] @ranadaggubati".

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happy birthday to my boy Rana! Wishing you peace, good health and all the happiness in the world. Keep shining♥️@RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/wDzDgMJPU8 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 14, 2022

Sree Vishnu

Birthday wishes to the handsome hulk, supremely talented @RanaDaggubati garu ❤️ Wishing you many more blockbusters ahead ✨#HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/u6nAbLDTp0 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) December 14, 2022

He shared a pic with Rana and wrote, "Birthday wishes to the handsome hulk, supremely talented @RanaDaggubati garu. Wishing you many more blockbusters ahead #HBDRanaDaggubati".

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

Wishing my pillar of strength💪@RanaDaggubati a fabulous birthday Thank you for being born 😍❤️ #HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/rTKno1w6S5 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 14, 2022

Along with sharing the pics, she also wished him by jotting down, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn?t get better.. I love you baby.. My love for you knows no bounds so now you?re stuck with my crazy for life! have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati



Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati…





