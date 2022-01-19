HBD Varun Tej: This Mega Hero Makes His Entry As A Boxer By Unveiling The Teaser Of Ghani Movie

Mega Prince Varun Tej Konidela is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and turned a year elder. He is all receiving birthday love from his fans and co-stars and specially from his dear family members. On this special day, he treated all his fans by unveiling the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Ghani'.

He shared the teaser of the Ghani movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this teaser, he makes his entry to the boxing ring tying a white cloth to his hands. He is seen punching the tyres and looked terrific in the boxing ring smashing his opponent!

Speaking about the movie, young hero Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. To own that Pan-Indian appeal to the movie, makers roped in Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada superstar Upendra to play prominent roles in this movie. Even Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying important roles in this movie.

Varun Tej took boxing training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill in this movie.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on 18th March, 2022!

Let us check out the birthday wishes of Varun Tej…

Naga Babu

He shared a beautiful throwback childhood pic of Varun and showered all his love on Varun by jotting down, "For Any Parent... The Sense of completeness comes in the form of a child like You.... You give us that fulfilling feeling that no words can ever describe.

Thanks for choosing us as parents & Making our lives more Beautiful ... Happy birthday dear @varunkonidela7".

Niharika Konidela

She also showered all his love on her dear brother by writing, "Happy birthday Anna!

I love you as much as you love caramel popcorn!

And I need you as much as you need 5 pillows to sleep!

And I'm gonna takecare of you as much as you takecare of all of us :)

It's going to be a special/ more fun and an extra happy year!"

Sreeja Konidela

She shared a beautiful pic with her dear bro Varun and wrote, "Happy birthday little brother. Being taller doesn't make you wiser and that's why I'm here for you! Haha Thanks for making my childhood exciting and unconditionally extending your support and love for me. Love you more than I could ever tell. @varunkonidela7".

HBD Varun Tej… Have the best time and enjoy your day!!!