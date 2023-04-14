Health Condition of Balagam actor Mogilaiah stabilizes

Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) reported on Wednesday that the health of Kinnera artist Mogilaiah, known for his recent work in the Telugu film Balagam, is now stable. Mogilaiah, who goes by the nickname "Balagam Mogilaiah" due to his role in the popular film, was transferred from Warangal to NIMS on Tuesday after experiencing chest pain. He had been receiving dialysis in Warangal due to chronic diabetes and hypertension, which had resulted in the failure of both his kidneys. After a dialysis session in Warangal, he complained of chest pain, and Health Minister T Harish Rao intervened to arrange for his transfer to NIMS Hospital.