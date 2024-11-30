Heartwarming drama ‘Pa Pa’ set for grand release in Telugu

The much-loved Tamil hit Dada, starring Kavin and Aparna Das, is making its way to Telugu audiences under the title Pa Pa. Directed by Ganesh K Babu, the film was a blockbuster in Tamil cinema, earning over ₹30 crores on a modest budget. It is now being brought to Telugu by producer Neeraja Kota under JK Entertainment, with Achibabu of MG Movies overseeing the distribution. The movie is set to release on December 13 in theaters across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the USA, and Australia.

Known for its emotional father-son narrative, Pa Pa combines comedy, romance, and heartfelt drama, making it a perfect family entertainer. Producer Neeraja Kota expressed confidence that the Telugu audience would connect deeply with the film's universal emotions and sentiments, predicting a similar blockbuster reception as in Tamil.