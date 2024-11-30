Live
- Need more neurologists, must leverage telemedicine to tackle stroke burden in India: Health Ministry
- Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra
- Puttur MLA’s Plan to Demolish Women's Police Station Draws Public Backlash
- Transformative Growth in Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society: Transfers, Promotions, and New Initiatives.
- Punjab CM inaugurates subdivisional complex constructed in record time
- The aim is to win Olympic gold to keep the family legacy going and get married, says Hardik Singh
- Italian vessel’s visit a moment of celebration in two nation’s ties: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Five killed, 20 injured as bus falls into river near Bengal-Sikkim border
- No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad's people on first post-victory visit (Lead)
- EPFO Board okays redemption policy for ETFs to boost earnings for members
Just In
Heartwarming drama ‘Pa Pa’ set for grand release in Telugu
The much-loved Tamil hit Dada, starring Kavin and Aparna Das, is making its way to Telugu audiences under the title Pa Pa. Directed by Ganesh K Babu, the film was a blockbuster in Tamil cinema, earning over ₹30 crores on a modest budget.
The much-loved Tamil hit Dada, starring Kavin and Aparna Das, is making its way to Telugu audiences under the title Pa Pa. Directed by Ganesh K Babu, the film was a blockbuster in Tamil cinema, earning over ₹30 crores on a modest budget. It is now being brought to Telugu by producer Neeraja Kota under JK Entertainment, with Achibabu of MG Movies overseeing the distribution. The movie is set to release on December 13 in theaters across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the USA, and Australia.
Known for its emotional father-son narrative, Pa Pa combines comedy, romance, and heartfelt drama, making it a perfect family entertainer. Producer Neeraja Kota expressed confidence that the Telugu audience would connect deeply with the film's universal emotions and sentiments, predicting a similar blockbuster reception as in Tamil.