Hefty amounts for digital and satellite rights of 'RRR'

Tollywood: Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Young Tiger NTR's multistarrer movie 'RRR' under the direction of SS Rajamouli is the most happening and most awaited Telugu film all over the world.

The shooting of the film resumed recently. As per the latest reports, the satellite and digital rights of the film got sold for a whopping amount of Rs 200 crores including all the Indian languages. The digital rights of the movie went to the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar whereas Star acquired the satellite rights of the film. The digital and television streaming of the film would take place only after the film's theatrical release.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing crucial roles in the film which is being bankrolled by DVV Entertainments banner with a massive budget of 450 crores.