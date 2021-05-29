Here Is The First Look Poster Of Ferocious Barbarian King Bimbisara

It was just yesterday we witnessed the awesome motion poster of Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara' movie. He looked ferocious sitting on the heap of dead bodies and that too in a war zone. His royal look holding the blood-shed sword made us witness him as a warrior king.

Off late, the makers also dropped the first look poster of Bimbisara and upped the excitement. Take a look!

Well, in this poster, he looked intense wearing a royal outfit. Be it his antique ornaments or the blood-shed sword with the background off dark war zone made the poster worth watching.

Going with the history of Bimbisara, he was a ferocious king in the past and holds a few pages on his name. Well, we need to wait and watch to know whether Kalyan Ram is picking the same king's life story of a different story with the same name.



Speaking about the movie, Mallidi Vashist says, "We started the shoot of the film last year. We are making the film with high technical values and it involves a lot of graphic works. Huge sets have been erected for this film and it is going to be a big budget film in Kalyan Ram's career."



He also added, "Currently the shooting is stalled due to the Covid-19 and once things normalise, the works resume. We are planning to release the movie in the second half of this year".



Tollywood glam dolls Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are roped in to play the lead actresses role in this periodic movie. Being a Mallidi Vashist debut directorial, Bimbisara is being produced by Kalyan Ram itself under his home banner NTR Arts. This movie also has Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy. Coming to the music department, ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry is going to pen the lyrics.