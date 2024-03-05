Here is the new update on Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli film

Super Star Mahesh Babu, after the success of "Guntur Kaaram," is gearing up for his highly anticipated collaboration with the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled "SSMB 29." The project has once again caught the attention of fans as Mahesh Babu recently underwent a look test for the film under the discerning eye of the "RRR" creator.

Reports suggest that a total of eight looks have been finalized for Mahesh Babu's character in the movie. Fans are eagerly anticipating the revelation of these looks, which are expected to showcase the actor in diverse avatars, adding an intriguing element to the project. However, the team remains tight-lipped about further details, maintaining an air of suspense around the film.

While there have been speculations about potential actresses being associated with the movie, nothing has been officially confirmed. The secrecy surrounding the cast and plot has only fueled the curiosity of fans, who are eagerly waiting for updates from the makers.

The magnum opus, produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, is expected to be crafted on a massive budget, fitting for a collaboration of this scale. The musical score for the film will be composed by the renowned MM Keeravaani, known for his exceptional work in the industry.

As Mahesh Babu prepares to step into this ambitious project with SS Rajamouli, expectations are soaring, considering the track record of both the actor and the director. The combination of Mahesh Babu's star power and Rajamouli's cinematic vision has already generated significant buzz, making "SSMB 29" one of the most-awaited films in the Telugu film industry. Fans can't wait to witness the magic that this powerhouse collaboration will bring to the big screen.