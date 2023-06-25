Here is the re-release date of ‘Surya S/o Krishnan!’

  • Menu
Kollywood star Suriya is currently occupied with the shoot of his next big movie, “Kanguva.”

Kollywood star Suriya is currently occupied with the shoot of his next big movie, “Kanguva.” Directed by Siruthai Siva, the multilingual film features Disha Patani as the female lead.

The latest update is that Suriya’s classic film “Surya S/o Krishnan” (“Vaaranam Aayiram” in Tamil) is up for re-release. If the rumours are true, the movie will be released again in theaters on July 21, 2023, and in the USA on July 19, 2023. An official announcement from the makers is yet to be made. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the romantic action drama features Sameera Reddy, Simran, and Divya Spandana as the female leads. Composer Harris Jayaraj composed a chartbuster album for the film.

