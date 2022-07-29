Here We Present The Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger Attitude With ‘Waat Laga Denge’ Song

The most-awaited movie of the season Liger is creating a buzz on social media with its amazing updates. After witnessing the powerful trailer, now the makers dropped the 'Liger Attitude' song "Waat Laga Denge'. It showcased Vijay Devarakonda in a terrific avatar and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher.



Vijay Devarakonda and Charmme shared the video song on their Twitter page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Vijay also wrote, "India! Presenting, The Liger attitude - Podham. Kotladudham. Sabki #WaatLagaDenge https://youtu.be/3ZxUJNUCeok #LIGER #LigerOnAug25th".

In the poster too, Vijay looked terrific in the boxer appeal… Going with the song, it showcased Vijay as a boxer and his amazing attitude in the ring! His dialogue, "Podham Kotladudam" also upped the excitement and made his fans eagerly await for the release of the movie.

This song is receiving massive response on social media and even Vijay's Kushi movie Co-star Samantha also praised the team and dropped a post on her Twitter page…

She wrote, "This is unbelievably cool

#WaatLagaDenge

#Liger

@TheDeverakonda".

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.



Character Introduction:



Ramya Krishnan: Liger's mother

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger (Boxer)

Ronit Roy: Liger Coach

Ananya Pandey: Liger's girlfriend

Vishu Reddy: Boxer (Antagonist)

The recently release trailer showcased how a street fighter Vijay turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy… His attitude and the zeal to win made him look awesome. Coming to Liger's mother Ramya Krishna, she also rocked the trailer with her mass attitude and is seen supporting her son to the core. So, we need to wait and watch how this mother-son duo does the magic on the big screens.



Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!