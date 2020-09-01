Heroine Esther and Singer Noel: Officially divorced

Esther is one of the heroines who worked on the films Garam, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and a few others. She did not make it big in Tollywood but managed to do some decent films. She got married to singer Noel Sean last year in January. Now, she announced divorce with Noel on Instagram.

"Finally... Here's the answer to the most frequently asked question to me in the last 1 year... which many of you have speculated, guessed and even discussed on the comments of my posts for a very long time now and are eagerly waiting for my response or confirmation...YES. WE ARE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED," she posted on Instagram.

Esther also revealed, "I've been patiently waiting to do this for more than a year now... but didn't want to do so before it was legal and official. Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court."