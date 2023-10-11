‘Hey Bujji Bangaram’ from ‘Aadikeshava’ is a soothing melody

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela are coming together for the first time for a Sithara Entertainments film, “Aadikeshava.” The movie is a complete family & action entertainer which is a first for Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who made a mark with variety of genres in less time.

Sithara Entertainments has been also coming up with variety of movies in different genres and after recent “MAD” blockbuster success, they are anticipating “Aadikeshava” to continue the same for Diwali.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, are producing the film. Srikara Studios is presenting the film, “Aadikeshava.” Srikanth N Reddy, is debuting as writer-director with this film. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and already one song, Sittharala Sithravathi, has been released from “Aadikeshava.” The song has gone viral and listeners have praised the lyrics and refreshing tone of the song.

Even the glimpses of Sreeleela and Panja Vaisshnav Tej dance moments from the song, have gone viral and liked by the viewers. Now, the team has released soothing contemporary melody, "Hey Bujji Bangaram" from the album.

The song is a complete admission of love by the boy and the lyrics make it a must to be part of every romantic playlist of the year. GV Prakash instrumentation adds to the romantic feel and fresh vibes the song presents. Armaan Malik and Yamini Ghantasala rendition add to the feels while Saraswatiputra Ramjogayya Sastry penned very meaningful lyrics to express the emotions.

“Aadikeshava” team is quite confident about the film and they are expecting the positive vibes created by the songs and teasers among the audiences will be amplified to big blockbuster success.

Joju George, Aparna Das are making their Telugu Cinema debuts with this film. Navin Nooli is editing the film. Aadikeshava will release on 10th November, worldwide.