‘Hi Nanna’ team clinch honors at Behindwoods Gold Hall of Famers 2023

The star-studded Behindwoods Gold Hall of Famers event took center stage last night, celebrating the best in the film industry. Among the luminaries honored, Natural Star Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Director Shouryuv emerged victorious, adding to the accolades for their exceptional contributions to cinema.



Natural Star Nani, acclaimed for his critically acclaimed and commercially successful film "Hi Nanna," was bestowed with The Behindwoods Gold Hall Of Fame Actor In A Lead Role 2023 Award, recognizing his outstanding performance.

Mrunal Thakur, who delivered a stellar performance in "Hi Nanna," received the prestigious Behindwoods Gold Hall Of Fame Actress in a Lead Role 2023 Award, cementing her place among the industry's leading talents.

Director Shouryuv, celebrated for his visionary direction in "Hi Nanna," clinched the Behindwoods Gold Hall Of Fame Filmmaker 2023 award, underscoring the film's creative brilliance.

"Hi Nanna" received widespread acclaim post its theatrical release, with unanimous positive responses from both critics and audiences. The film continued its success on OTT platforms, trending prominently and earning praise for its heart-touching narrative, exceptional performances, technical brilliance, and high production values.

Produced by Vyra Entertainments, "Hi Nanna" has proven to be a standout in the film landscape, with the awards at Behindwoods Gold Hall of Famers 2023 adding further prestige to its remarkable journey. As the film continues to garner recognition, it stands as a testament to the collective talent and dedication of its cast and crew.