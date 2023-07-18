‘Hidimbha’ reverse trailer unveiled

The countdown has begun for the theatrical arrival of the high-voltage action thriller Hidimbha starring young and promising hero Ashwin Babu. Directed by Aneel Kanneganti and produced by Gangapatnam Sridhar under the banners of Sri Vignesh Karthik Cinemas (SVK Cinemas) and OAK Entertainments with Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments presenting it, Hidimbha is all set to grace the cinemas on the 20th of this month.

The theatrical trailer of the movie spellbound one and all for its interesting set-up, grand making, and high standards of technicalities. Today, the makers came up with a reverse trailer, and this one blows our minds for the presentation of every sequence in reverse order. This is the first of its kind in Tollywood to release a reverse trailer.

The story of two different timelines is wonderfully shown, and the team must be appreciated for this unique thought. Besides action and thrilling elements, the trailer also shows romantic and other aspects of the movie. Editor M R Varma cut the trailer remarkably, wherein Vikas Badisa’s background score is terrific.

B Rajasekar handled the movie’s cinematography, and the visuals are majestic. The reverse trailer has set the bar higher for the movie coming in another three days.