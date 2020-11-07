Housemates disappointed with Amma Rajashekar's captaincy

Amma Rajashekhar became the new house captain. Though he promised that his captaincy will be very fun for all the housemates, most of the contestants are going against him.

Amma Rajashekhar gave only bathroom cleaning and sweeping to his friends Mehboob and Avinash and gave more work to the other housemates. So, contestants like Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil tried to oppose and went against his decision and declared that no one can do that many works as well as manage the tasks. But, Amma Rajashekhar didn't listen to them and said that that he is the Captain and his decision is final. When Sohel tried to explain, Rajashekar said that he will see the housemates doing work for 2 days, and if he thinks that the workload is high on some people, then he will reduce the work.

However, Amma Rajasekhar revealed that while talking to Mehboob, he said that he will give less work to him and will take the workload of other housemates to next level during his captaincy.