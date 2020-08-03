Huge satellite deal for Akhil's next, Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are currently busy working on an exciting film Most Eligible Bachelor. Bommarillu Bhaskar is the director of the movie. Geetha Arts produces the movie. The makers are yet to wrap up the film's shoot. However, the film's business is already happening. andare currently busy working on an exciting film. Bommarillu Bhaskar is the director of the movie. Geetha Arts produces the movie. The makers are yet to wrap up the film's shoot. However, the film's business is already happening.

Most Eligible Bachelor is Akhil's fourth film and the actor is still struggling to score a big hit. But, his new movie has now cracked an amazing satellite deal. The reports reveal that Star MAA cracked a deal of 6.5 crores for the satellite rights, with the film unit. Akhil's earlier films are also with Star MAA.

The makers are planning to resume the shoot of the movie soon. The actor is also in talks with other directors to launch new films next year.