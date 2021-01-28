Hyderabad: Actress Renu Desai, Bhagyashree grace at public meeting organized by NGO

Telugu actress Renu Desai and Bollywood actor Bhagyashree appeared as chief guests at a public meeting organized by the Mynampalli Social Services organization (MSSO) on Republic Day at Alwal of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

MSSO is recognized for its services for the public since 1997. In the view of the Republic Day, the organization donated ambulances and the actresses handed over the cheques to the elderly persons, visually impaired children, widowed women.

The organizers said that they would help the public either through the government or organization and resolve their issues. Anchor Ravi, Bitthiri Satti who also attended the meeting entertained the audience and hailed the services of MSSO.

Delete Edit



