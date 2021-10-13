Hyderabad: Prakash Raj panel members quit

Hyderabad: In a sensational decision, versatile actor Prakash Raj's panel members who have won in the just concluded elections of the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) resigned from their posts. A total of 11 members had won from the panel; all have resigned.

Revealing the reasons at a press conference on Tuesday, Prakash Raj said his panel members had resigned as they anticipate continuous fights with the Manchu panel during their two-year term. "His panel members would stand by the association members even without any posts."

Prakash Raj alleged that cross-voting took place in the elections. "His panel got injustice in the postal ballot votes and the entire poll process was changed overnight completely. Actor Mohan Babu influenced the elections a lot."

He alleged that the Manchu panel had brought voters from different parts of the country and secured their votes.