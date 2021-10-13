  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Hyderabad: Prakash Raj panel members quit

Movie Artistes Association
x

Movie Artistes Association

Highlights

  • They anticipate continuous fights with the Manchu panel during their two-year term
  • Raj panel to stand by association even without any posts

Hyderabad: In a sensational decision, versatile actor Prakash Raj's panel members who have won in the just concluded elections of the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) resigned from their posts. A total of 11 members had won from the panel; all have resigned.

Revealing the reasons at a press conference on Tuesday, Prakash Raj said his panel members had resigned as they anticipate continuous fights with the Manchu panel during their two-year term. "His panel members would stand by the association members even without any posts."

Prakash Raj alleged that cross-voting took place in the elections. "His panel got injustice in the postal ballot votes and the entire poll process was changed overnight completely. Actor Mohan Babu influenced the elections a lot."

He alleged that the Manchu panel had brought voters from different parts of the country and secured their votes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X