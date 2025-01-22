Hyderabad to Tollywood via Hollywoood

Actor Mahesh Sriram is set to make a significant mark in Tollywood with his debut in the upcoming thriller Phani. After gaining recognition for his roles in Hollywood films like Barbie and Haunted Mansion, Mahesh now shifts his focus to Telugu cinema, bringing his global experience into his first major role in India. In an exclusive interview, Mahesh opens up about his journey from Hyderabad to Hollywood and what audiences can expect from Phani.

You’ve had a remarkable journey, starting with Hollywood before making your way into Tollywood. Can you tell us how it all began?

It all started in Hyderabad, where I grew up and studied at Nizam College. I pursued animation and graphics, but I always had a deep passion for modelling and fashion shows. However, my desire to do something bigger pushed me to explore acting, and I eventually moved to the UK and the US to take my dream forward. Breaking into Hollywood wasn’t easy. I didn’t know where to start, but over time, I trained myself, built a portfolio, and eventually got a break.

You worked on major Hollywood films like Barbie and Haunted Mansion. What were those experiences like?

My role in Barbie was small, but it helped me gain visibility. Working with Greta Gerwig and sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling was a huge learning experience. Then, in Haunted Mansion, I played a Maharaja alongside legends like Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny DeVito. These experiences boosted my confidence and prepared me for bigger roles.

You’ve worked on international sets. How does the experience differ from working in Tollywood?

The experience on international sets was enriching. Working with talented directors, actors, and an international crew gave me great insights into the craft. That said, Tollywood has its own charm. The approach is more personal, and there’s a unique energy here that I’m excited to be a part of. I feel it’s a beautiful balance between blending my global experiences and staying connected to my roots.

You’ve worked with some of the world’s top companies. Can you share a bit about your experience with international brands?

Yes, I’ve been fortunate to work with major brands such as LinkedIn, Mercedes Benz, and Dell, among others. These campaigns allowed me to showcase my talent on global platforms and gave me invaluable exposure to the international market. Each project was an incredible learning experience, and I gained a deeper understanding of professional standards and creative work on a global scale.

After establishing yourself internationally, you’re now making your Tollywood debut with Phani. What drew you to this project?

Phani is a deeply emotional thriller, and the story really resonated with me. It follows a couple navigating their lives and facing unexpected tragedies in the US. It’s a grounded role, and I love that it allows me to connect with audiences on a deeper level. The script was incredibly compelling, and working with director VN Aditya and Catherine Tresa was an added bonus.

Tell about the experience of working with VN Aditya.

Working with director VN Aditya is like dream come true. His vision, guidance and creative approach made the filming process seamless, and he felt grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on Phani.

How is it collaborating with the film producer Meenakshi?

Producer Meenakshi multifaceted contribution to ‘Phani’ is appreciable. Her dual role as both the producer and music director are truly special for the entire team. Her creative vision and dedication enhanced the overall experience.

What does your future hold, combining your Hollywood experience with Tollywood?

My goal is to represent Indian stories on global platforms while staying true to my roots. I’m excited to continue this journey and bring my international experience to Indian cinema.