I will show Balakrishna in best possible way, says Gopichand Malineni

Tollywood's ace actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all busy with a handful of movies. Just a few days back, he wrapped up the shooting of his 106th movie Akhanda and is now ready for his 107th movie. This film is officially launched recently and the Muhurat ceremony was attended by ace directors VV Vinayak and Harish Shankar. Even filmmakers Bobby, Boyapati Srinu and Buchi Babu Sana also attended the pooja ceremony and made the event into a gala one.



Well, directors Koratala Siva, Buchi Babu Sana and Bobby handed over the script to the makers while VV Vinayak clapped the board for the first shot. Harish Shankar did the honorary direction and Boyapati switched on the camera. The first shot was recorded on the lead actors Balakrishna and Shruti Hassan and they looked awesome in their classy avatars.

NBK 107 is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and he penned the story taking inspiration from a real incident. He also visited a 100-year-old library to gather information about the incident. Speaking about the crew details, SS Thaman will score the tunes while Rishi Punjabi and NavinNooli will handle the camera and the editing departments. Sai Madhav Burra is now all busy jotting down the dialogues for the powerful script. According to the sources, the regular shooting of this movie will commence from January, 2022. This movie will be bankrolled by the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Director Gopichand Malineni also shared the pics on his Twitter page and is all excited to direct Nata Simham Balakrishna and promised to show him in the best possible way.