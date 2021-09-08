"If you cry, you will get out of Bigg Boss," says Kaushal

Kaushal Manda, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 is one of the popular contestants in all the seasons of Bigg Boss. He is a model and actor who got crowned with the Bigg Boss season 2 title.

Kaushal who stays active on social media platforms extended his support to Jaswanth aka Jassi who got emotional after getting the maximum number of votes during the nominations. Kaushal shared an encouraging message posting a picture of him on social media platforms.

'After me & @i.ali.reza you're representing from modeling Background.. Models won't cry Models Fight with their attitude. If you get your tears out at the beginning you will out of the house too. All the best for the rest.. #bigboss5teluguU" wrote Kaushal on his Instagram story.

Ravi, Manas, Sarayu, Kajal, Hamida and Jassi are in the nominations this week. We have to wait and see who will get out of the Bigg Boss house this week.