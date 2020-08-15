Impressive OST Of Action Hero Vishal's 'Chakra' Trailer Out

Action Hero Vishal's latest is 'Chakra' Directed by MS Anandan. Shraddha Srinath is the heroine while Regina Cassandra is doing an important role. Vishal is producing it under his Vishal Film Factory. Recently released Teaser has impressed everyone and the engaging trailer with powerful dialogues has raised the expectations furthermore. On the occasion of Independence Day, OST of Chakra's Trailer composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is unveiled by the team. This track receiving a very good response.

'Chakra' is made as a gripping action thriller with the backdrop of Digital crimes, Bank robbery, hacking elements. It offers a new kind of story and screenplay with rich technical values. This film is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada languages.

Action Hero Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra, Manobala, Robo Shankar, KR Vijay, Srushti Dange are the principal cast



