In-spite of mixed reviews, ‘Spy’ collecting well numbers at box-office

The national thriller “Spy,” starring Nikhil Siddhartha, Iswarya Menon, and Sanya Thakur in the lead roles, released on Thursday. In-spite of mixed reviews, the film has been performing well at the box office.

The movie is directed by noted editor Garry BH. According to the makers, the movie has grossed a massive Rs. 21.6 crores worldwide just in 3 days.

Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, and Aryan Rajesh played significant roles in this espionage thriller, which was produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy of Ed Entrainments. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar served as the music directors for this film.

