‘It’s Okay Guru’ will entertain everyone: Meher Ramesh at film’s pre-release event

The upcoming Telugu film It’s Okay Guru, starring Sai Charan and Ushasri, is all set to hit theaters on December 12, with pre-release events generating significant excitement. Directed by Manikanta and produced by Kranthi Prasad, the film’s promotional content has already received a positive response from audiences.

At the pre-release event, notable industry figures lauded the film. Damodar Prasad praised the title and the film’s visuals and music, calling it a promising love story. Director Meher Ramesh appreciated Manikanta’s dedication, noting his impressive work on short films and the engaging subject of It’s Okay Guru. Music director Mohit, marking his fifth film, assured audiences of a musical treat.

Director Manikanta highlighted the film’s core message: embracing life’s challenges with optimism. Producer Kranthi Prasad added that the movie effectively addresses emotions and mental health, showing how audiences can overcome depression while enjoying a heartfelt love story.

Lead actor Sai Charan expressed a personal connection with the film’s title, recalling his own life experiences and the encouragement he received from his mother. Heroine Ushasri shared her joy at transitioning from a child artist to the lead role. East West CEO Rajiv emphasized that the film’s viral promotions and relatable story would resonate strongly with the youth.

With its blend of romance, emotion, and positivity, It’s Okay Guru is poised to make a mark this holiday season.