Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari: Sequel on Cards

Tollywood: Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is one movie that will still remain as a special one at the box-office. Interestingly, the film's producer Ashwini Dutt recently opened up that the movie will have a sequel. The talks about having a second part are doing rounds for a long time now but there is no clarity.

In the last few days, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies is doing unique promotions on the occasion of the movie completing 30 years in the film industry. On this occasion, Ashwini Dutt revealed that they are going to come up with a sequel.

But, the producer did not disclose many details about the project but added that the announcement about the movie will come at the right time. Earlier, Ram Charan too showed interest to do the project and the film's director Raghavender Rao too spoke about having Charan and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads.

However, we do not have any official confirmation on the same now.