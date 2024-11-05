Live
Jagapathi Babu comes on board for ‘SDT18’
Following the blockbuster successes of Virupaksha and Bro, Mega Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej is now immersed in his ambitious project, #SDT18. Directed by debutant Rohit KP, this high-budget, pan-Indian film is produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Prime Show Entertainment, following the remarkable success of Hanuman.
In an exciting update, the filmmakers have revealed that versatile actor Jagapathi Babu will play a pivotal role in #SDT18. The recently unveiled poster, featuring him in a rugged look, has sparked curiosity and anticipation. Adding to the buzz, the teaser video titled “Intrude Into the World of Arkadi” was released, showcasing the production team’s dedication to creating an extraordinary cinematic world.
In #SDT18, Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in a powerful role unlike any he’s played before. Starring opposite him is talented actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, making her mark in this high-octane period action drama. Sensational composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath will provide the music, adding to the film’s grandeur.
Set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, #SDT18 promises an epic experience for audiences. More updates from the makers are expected soon.