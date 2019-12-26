Jagapathi Babu In Ashok Galla, Sriram Adittya Film

Ashok Galla, son of Guntur MP Jayadev Galla, is making his screen debut. This is a different entertainer directed by Sriram Adittya while Nidhhi Agerwal plays the heroine. Naresh, Satya and Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, the makers signed popular actor Jagapathi Babu for a vital role in the film. His role will have great significance in the film.

The first schedule of the film is completed and the second schedule will begin from tomorrow in Hyderabad.

Ghibran composes music for the film while Richard Prasad cranks the camera.

Padmavathi Galla is producing the movie under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner, while Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer.