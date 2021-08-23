Jagapathi Babu Is Introduced As Deadly Antagonist Rajamanaar From Prabhas's Salaar

Tollywood's versatile actor Jagapathi Babu is all known for his awesome screen presence. Right from the lead actor to the antagonist, he essayed many roles on the big screens and every time stole the hearts with his ace acting skills. With Balakrishna's Legend movie, he started his second innings and from there, he has no look back! Off late, he is introduced as deadly antagonist 'Rajamanaar' from Prabhas's most awaited movie Salaar. The makers released the first look poster of Jagapathi Babu from this movie and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher!



Director Prashant Neel introduced the villain of his movie through his Twitter page. So, let us check out the first look poster of Jagapathi Babu from the Salaar movie…

In this dark poster, Jagapathi Babu is seen in a deadly avatar and is introduced as 'Rajamanaar'. He sported in a rough look with a centre nose pin and cigar. His intriguing look made the poster worth watching!

Along with sharing the new poster, Prashant Neel also wrote, "Introducing #Rajamanaar. Thank you @IamJagguBhai garu for being a part of #Salaar."

Speaking about the Salaar movie, it is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. This movie will get released on 14th April, 2022 across worldwide theatres…

Along with this new poster, Prashant Neel also treated all his fans by announcing the release date of his next movie KGF Chapter 2.

This new poster showcases all the important characters of the movie in the statue forms. It has lead actor Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others. Even the mother statue holding the little one is also just awesome and made the audience eagerly await for the release of this movie.

KGF Chapter 2 movie will be released on 14th April, 2022 locking horns with Prabhas's Salaar movie. Let's see which movie will shake the ticket windows...