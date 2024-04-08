Live
Just In
Jagapathi Babu Joins Ravi Teja in 'Mr. Bachchan'. First Look Poster Revealed
"Mr. Bachchan" directed by Harish Shankar stars Ravi Teja with Jagapathi Babu in a special role, offering pure mass entertainment reminiscent of "Mirapakai" for Rav Teja's eager fanbase.
"Mr. Bachchan," directed by Harish Shankar, featuring the charismatic Ravi Teja as the lead, is currently in full swing with its shooting. With two schedules already completed, the movie is set against the vibrant backdrop of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, with Mumbai as its focal point.
The latest buzz surrounding the film revolves around a notable update from its makers. Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu is set to play a pivotal role, as revealed in the recently unveiled poster. His presence adds an extra layer of intrigue to the project. In response, Raviteja expressed admiration for Jagapathi Babu's screen presence, creating a stir on social media platforms.
Under the production banner of TG Vishwaprasad's People Media Factory, the film boasts a talented crew, with Mickey J. Meyer handling the music and Ayananka Bose behind the camera lens. Bhagyashri Borse stars opposite Ravi Teja, adding further anticipation to the project.
For Ravi Teja's ardent fans, this collaboration has been a long-awaited treat. The echoes of their desires for a film reminiscent of "Mirapakai" have reached Harish Shankar, who aims to deliver a similar level of mass entertainment with "Mr. Bachchan." It's anticipated to be a high-octane action-packed extravaganza, promising to satisfy audiences craving adrenaline-fueled thrills.
Harish Shankar's multitasking prowess is evident as he juggles between "Mr. Bachchan" and another ambitious project, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh," starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan. However, due to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments, the latter's film schedules have been temporarily shelved. In light of this, Shankar has shifted his focus to "Mr. Bachchan," ensuring that audiences won't have to wait long to experience the magic of Ravi Teja's on-screen charisma.