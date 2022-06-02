‘Jana Gana Mana’ Song From Adivi Sesh’s Major Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is all set to step into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for the 'Major' movie. Sandeep is the hero of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks as he sacrificed his life saving many innocent people at the Taj hotel! As the movie is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, the makers unveiled the patriotic song "Janna Gana Mana…" from the movie and showcased a few glimpses of this soldier!



Adivi Sesh also shared the song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Here's a #MAJOR Banger! #JanaGanaMana The SONG. Watch it! https://bit.ly/JanaGanaManaVideoSong". In the poster, he looked terrific holding the rifle in the NSG commando avatar! Going with the song, it showcased Sandeep's childhood days and made us witness his parents' emotional moment while he departs for the training. Then he is seen taking a charge as NSG commando. Finally, glimpses of the deadly incidents at the Taj hotel and his fighting spirit made us go teary-eyed!

Tojan Toby crooned the song while Sricharan Pakala composed the music for this patriotic song. Rajiv Bharadwaj's lyrics took the song to the next level!

Already the special screenings of this Major are aired in different parts of the country and now the movie is all set to release tomorrow! Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murali Sharma will be seen as his higher official. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie will now hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!