Janhvi Kapoor's Remuneration for her role in NTR30.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR's highly-anticipated pan-Indian film, NTR30. The talented actress is reportedly being paid a whopping Rs 4 crores for her role in the film, making it the highest remuneration of her career so far.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers, Janhvi has already been confirmed to be part of the project. This marks not only her Telugu debut but also her first pan-Indian film.

As per reports, the formal launch of NTR30 is expected to take place on either the 8th or 9th of March.