Jani Master Faces Suspension by TFCC Amid Rape Investigation

Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, is facing a suspension by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) following rape allegations.

Hyderabad: Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, is facing a suspension by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) following rape allegations. The police are currently investigating the claims against him.

TFCC announced the formation of an internal committee to examine the allegations thoroughly. In light of the ongoing investigation, the committee has decided to suspend Jani Master from his position as president of the Telugu Film & TV Dance Directors Association. The suspension will remain in effect until the inquiry is completed and a final decision is made.

The TFCC's move comes as part of its commitment to uphold ethical standards within the industry.

