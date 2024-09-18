Live
- Over 1.16 lakh solar panels installed on Vadodara canals generate 29.51 million units of energy
- Onboard gig workers on e-Shram portal in 3 months: Centre tells platform aggregators
- Maha: Nirupam urges women to stay vigilant against Cong’s ‘deceitful’ agenda
- London Fashion Week: Trench Coats Get a Streetwear and Y2K-Inspired Makeover
- World Bamboo Day 2024: Elevate Your Style with Sustainable Fashion
- I repeat, Rajasthan is a state of men: Kota MLA
- Rahul and Pannun endorsing each other, what this means, Ravneet Bittu asks Kharge
- HMD Skyline Smartphone Series Launched: Features, Price, and More
- Kumari Aunty Donates Rs 50,000 to Telangana CM Relief Fund
- After Moon and Mars probe, Cabinet approves mission to Venus
Jani Master Faces Suspension by TFCC Amid Rape Investigation
Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, is facing a suspension by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) following rape allegations.
Hyderabad: Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, is facing a suspension by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) following rape allegations. The police are currently investigating the claims against him.
TFCC announced the formation of an internal committee to examine the allegations thoroughly. In light of the ongoing investigation, the committee has decided to suspend Jani Master from his position as president of the Telugu Film & TV Dance Directors Association. The suspension will remain in effect until the inquiry is completed and a final decision is made.
The TFCC's move comes as part of its commitment to uphold ethical standards within the industry.
