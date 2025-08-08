‘Jatadhara’ teaser: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s face-off

The much-awaited teaser of Jatadhara, a Telugu–Hindi bilingual starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, has been unveiled by Rebel Star Prabhas, offering a first look into its intense mythic world. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film is being produced on a lavish scale by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, and Nikhil Nanda.

The teaser hints at a high-stakes battle between greed and sacrifice, with Sonakshi Sinha embodying the demonic goddess Dhanapisachini — a chilling force driven by greed — and Sudheer Babu portraying a selfless warrior representing sacrifice. The narrative carries a strong spiritual undercurrent, culminating in a visually arresting sequence featuring the divine entry of Lord Shiva.

Breaking away from conventional hero–heroine dynamics, Jatadhara showcases Sudheer Babu in a striking makeover, his intense physical transformation adding gravitas to the role. Sonakshi, meanwhile, commands the frame with an imposing screen presence and intricate character design.

Notably, the teaser contains no dialogue, relying entirely on visuals, evocative cinematography, and a pulsating background score to deliver its impact. High-end VFX work and grand production values further elevate the presentation.

Jatadhara is slated for a pan-India release, with its official release date to be announced soon.