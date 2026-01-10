‘Jaatarochindi’ song from ‘Rayudi Gari Taluka’ released

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Rayudi Gari Taluka, starring Srinivas Ulisetty and Satya Eesha in the lead roles, have unveiled the film’s latest lyrical song titled Jaatarochindi. Directed by Korrapati Naveen Sri under the Ulisetty Movies banner, the film has already wrapped up its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

The newly released song has caught attention for its rustic flavour and energetic presentation. Penned by Gurubilli Jagadish, Jaatarochindi is composed by Nagesh Gourish, who delivers a lively and mass-appealing tune. Singer Jayashree Palleo lends her voice to the track, adding vibrancy and authenticity to the festive number. Set against a rural backdrop, the Jatara-themed song effectively captures the cultural essence and has been receiving a positive response from audiences.

Rayudi Gari Taluka is being jointly produced by Ulisetty Nithyasri, Ulisetty Punarvika Vedhasri, Naveen Sri Korrapati, PJ Devi, and Karanam Perinaidu. Apart from the lead pair, the film boasts a strong supporting cast featuring Suman, Kittayya, R.K. Naidu, Salar Pooja, Karanam Srihari, Ulisetty Nagaraju, and Srujanakshitha in key roles.

With promotions gradually picking up pace, the producers have confirmed that the film’s release date will be announced soon. The team is confident that the film’s rooted storytelling and mass elements will strike a chord with audiences.