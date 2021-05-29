Jathi Rathnalu Sequel: Change in plans

Jathi Ratnalu is one of the super hit films in Telugu. Starring Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi, the film became a big hit at the box office. The movie is now available on a streaming platform and has impressed many. The second part of the film will begin soon.



The film unit initially wanted the film to take off next year but there is some change of plans, resulting in the film's second part to kick off this year itself.



Faria Abdullah who played the leading lady will play Chitti again in the film. The majority of the film's cast will be retained for the project. The second part is going to have an USA backdrop for the film.



Anudeep KV is the director of the film.The complete details of the film, along with the official confirmation will come out soon.

