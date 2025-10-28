JD Chakravarthy launches a soulful melody from ‘O.. Cheliya’

The much-awaited romantic drama O.. Cheliya, produced by Rupasri Kopuru under SRS Movie Creations and Indira Devi Productions, continues to charm audiences with its music. Featuring Naga Pranav, Kaveri Karnika, and Aadhya Reddy in lead roles, the film is written and directed by M. Naga Rajasekhar Reddy. After creating buzz with its posters, glimpses, and teaser, the team has now unveiled another heart-touching song from the album.

The newly released track, “Na Kosam Aa Vennela”, launched by the versatile actor JD Chakravarthy, has already struck a chord with music lovers. Composed by MM Kumar, the melody blends soothing tunes with heartfelt lyrics by Shiva, while Meghna and Manoj’s vocals bring out the emotions beautifully. The lyrical video showcases the tender chemistry between the lead pair, enhancing the film’s romantic essence.

Speaking at the launch, JD Chakravarthy said, “I’m delighted to release this beautiful romantic track. The song is impressive, and the chemistry between the leads looks natural. I wish the team great success with O.. Cheliya.” With Suresh Bala handling cinematography and Upendra managing editing, O.. Cheliya promises a technically rich cinematic experience.