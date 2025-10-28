Live
- Simple Food Hacks To Identify Pure Khoya Instantly This Festive Season
- Semiconductor row: BJP, Assam CM twisting my words, says K'taka Minister Kharge
- iPhone 17e Tipped to Get Dynamic Island and A19 Chip: Apple’s Budget iPhone Takes a Big Leap in 2026
- JD Chakravarthy launches a soulful melody from ‘O.. Cheliya’
- GTA 6 Release Date Announced: Story, Features, and Price in India
- ‘Mass Jathara’ trailer: Ravi Teja roars
- Sri Sravanthi Movies to release Pranav Mohanlal’s ‘Dies Irae’ in Telugu
- ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ promises a fun ride; trailer launch draws major directors
- Samantha radiates royal elegance
- ‘Andhra King Taluka’ musical promotions on full swing; third single coming soon
JD Chakravarthy launches a soulful melody from ‘O.. Cheliya’
The much-awaited romantic drama O.. Cheliya, produced by Rupasri Kopuru under SRS Movie Creations and Indira Devi Productions, continues to charm...
The much-awaited romantic drama O.. Cheliya, produced by Rupasri Kopuru under SRS Movie Creations and Indira Devi Productions, continues to charm audiences with its music. Featuring Naga Pranav, Kaveri Karnika, and Aadhya Reddy in lead roles, the film is written and directed by M. Naga Rajasekhar Reddy. After creating buzz with its posters, glimpses, and teaser, the team has now unveiled another heart-touching song from the album.
The newly released track, “Na Kosam Aa Vennela”, launched by the versatile actor JD Chakravarthy, has already struck a chord with music lovers. Composed by MM Kumar, the melody blends soothing tunes with heartfelt lyrics by Shiva, while Meghna and Manoj’s vocals bring out the emotions beautifully. The lyrical video showcases the tender chemistry between the lead pair, enhancing the film’s romantic essence.
Speaking at the launch, JD Chakravarthy said, “I’m delighted to release this beautiful romantic track. The song is impressive, and the chemistry between the leads looks natural. I wish the team great success with O.. Cheliya.” With Suresh Bala handling cinematography and Upendra managing editing, O.. Cheliya promises a technically rich cinematic experience.