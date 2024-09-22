‘Jewel Thief’ Movie Completes Censor Certification

The movie Jewel Thief - Beware of Burglar, starring Krishna Sai and Meenakshi Jaiswal, has completed its censor process. Directed by PS Narayana and produced by Mallela Prabhakar under the Sri Vishnu Global Media banner, the movie has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board. With this, the film is set for release soon. The movie features senior actors like Prema, Ajay, 30 Years Prithvi, Siva Reddy, Shravanthi, and Swetha Reddy in key roles.

On this occasion, 30 Years Prithvi said, "I am thankful to the censor board members for issuing the U/A certificate. Krishna Sai's action sequences in Jewel Thief will be well-received by the audience. My role in the movie is also quite impressive, and I am confident that the movie will be a super hit."

Hero Krishna Sai added, "The praise from the censor board has raised the expectations for the film. Jewel Thief is a suspense thriller that will appeal to today's generation of viewers. MM Sreelekha's music is excellent, and I am thrilled to have worked with former heroine Prema."

Cast:

- Hero: Krishna Sai

- Heroine: Meenakshi Jaiswal

- Prema, Ajay, Sammetha Gandhi, senior Kannada actors Sridhar, Vinod Kumar, Ragini, Neha Deshpande, Anand Chakrapani, Jenny, Mek Ramakrishna, Vizag Jagadishwari, 30 Years Prithvi, Siva Reddy, Appaji, Katragadda Sudhakar, Jangareddy, Venkata Ramanareddy, Shravanthi, and Swetha Reddy, among others.

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, and Direction:

PS Narayana

Technical Crew:

- DOP: Adusumilli Vijay Kumar

- Editor: JP

- Fight Master: Ramana

- Dance Choreography: Swarna, Yani

- Lyricists: Kameshwar, PS Narayana

- Music: MM Sreelekha

- Audio: Aditya Music

- Art Director: K. Muralidhar

- PRO: Kadali Rambabu, Dayyala Ashok