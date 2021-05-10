Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus

After Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, now another ace Tollywood actor, Jr NTR has got in contact with this deadly virus. He informed this news to all his fans through his Twitter post.





I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry,I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021





With this post, it is clear that Junior NTR and his family members are tested positive for Coronavirus. Hope he gets recovered soon and comes back to his normalcy.

Speaking about Junior NTR's work front, he will be next seen in Rajamouli's RRR movie. It is being directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. It has Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the lead ladies while Samuthrakani and Ajay Devgn will essay prominent characters. Being a fictional story of the two epic heroes, RRR movie is the most awaited movie of Tollywood and will get released on 13th October, 2021.

RRR is a fictional movie that showcases the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Junior NTR). Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Sita and Olivia will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR.