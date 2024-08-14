Jr. NTR’s Office: Minor Injury

Jr. NTR, also known as Tarak (@tarak9999), recently experienced a minor sprain to his left wrist while working out at the gym. His wrist has been put in a cast as a precaution, but the injury is not serious.

Despite the minor setback, Jr. NTR completed filming for his upcoming project, Devara, last night. He is currently resting and expected to have the cast removed in a couple of weeks. He should be back to his usual schedule shortly thereafter.

Jr. NTR’s office has asked the public to refrain from speculating about the injury. They appreciate everyone’s support and understanding during this time.