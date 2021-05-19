Tollywood's young actor Junior NTR is turning 38 tomorrow. In normal days, all his fans used to celebrate the day with much joy and happiness. But as the Covid-19 pandemic has made us sit at homes with the lockdown situation, Junior NTR shared a humble note on his Twitter page and requested all his fans to stay home and stay safe. He urged his fans to follow the rules as well.





A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021





This note reads, "My dead fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I'm doing very good and I hope to test negative soon. Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need."

He also added, "Please take care of your family and loved ones, Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid 19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask, Stay at home."

Junior NTR tested positive for Covid-19 on 10th May, 2021 and is now getting treated through the home quarantine method. Well, even Chiranjeevi also spoke to this NTR and shared his health update with all his fans.

Through this tweet NTR made his fans know that he got in contact with this deadly virus.





I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry,I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021





Speaking about Junior NTR's work front, he will be next seen in Rajamouli's RRR movie. It is being directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. It has Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the lead ladies while Samuthrakani and Ajay Devgn will essay prominent characters. Being a fictional story of the two epic heroes, the RRR movie is the most awaited movie of Tollywood and will get released on 13th October, 2021.RRR is a fictional movie that showcases the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Junior NTR).