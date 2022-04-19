Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Are Blessed With A Baby Boy

It's a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal… The beautiful actress is blessed with a baby boy and her sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed the news through the media… Although Kajal and Gautam didn't confirm it officially, Nisha treated the netizens and fans with this great news! She also said that mother and the baby, both are healthy and doing well.

Today morning, Nisha Aggarwal created suspense with her Instagran post and said all her fans that some exciting news is on the way…

Kajal Aggarwal was all active on her social media pages during her pregnancy phase too… She shared many inspirational and motivational posts about the motherhood and also thanked her husband Gautam for being most helping and caring!

Through this post, Kajal dropped the pregnancy developments jotting down, "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don't really help :) let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live!

Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don't seem to understand.

During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.

Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK.

These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans) we don't need to feel abnormal, we don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience.

Below are some points that I regularly practice that help me cope with my undefined feelings.

Hope this post helps those in this wonderful phase, along with me.

Sending you all my love."

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in October, 2020 when she was in the best phase of her career. Now, they are blessed with their first child. Kajal is also eagerly awaiting for the release of the Acharya movie which has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles.