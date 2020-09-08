Kajal Aggarwal Spits Fire At Kavitha Reddy Over Samyuktha's Sportsbra Row

After several celebrities came out in support of Kirik Party actress Samyukta Hegde, multilingual actor Kajal Aggarwal has now shared her opinion over the incident. The Tollywood actress has chided Kavitha Reddy asking her to find out the root cause for desperation and has asked her to sort out her anger issues.

It is left to the choice of girls to decide about which dress they have to wear. "Omg Sam! Can't believe this even happened!. Miss Kavitha Reddy u need to deal with your anger issues n figure out where from this frustration/ aggression comes from, a lot more than what young girls choose to wear. ..doing their own thing -high time we all mind our own affairs! This is wrong." Thus tweeted Kajal Aggarwal.

Omg Sam! can't believe this even happened! Miss Kavitha reddy,u need to deal with ur anger issues n figure out where this frustration/aggression comes from,a lot more than what young girls choose to wear, doing their own thing-high time we all mind our own affairs! #ThisIsWrong https://t.co/clxoGE6eRC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 6, 2020



However, Kavitha Reddy has already tweeted her unconditional apology after she regretted the incident. Samyukta Hegde has thanked Kajal Aggarwal for her support on social media.

But reacting to this, Samyukta's tweet for and against Twitter war is still going on in social media.While some state that it is the duty of every one to dress decently in public places, others oppose the opinion, supporting and citing Kajal Aggarwal's statement. Some have even gone to the extent of questioning Kavitha Reddy, whether her hair style and the dress she was wearing during the incident reflects our culture?!. Samyukta Hegde has also appealed to the commentators to watch the video evidence, and statement of witnesses.