Kajal’s homely look from “Bhagavanth Kesari” ut on her birthday

“Bhagavanth Kesari” teaser was unveiled for Balakrishna’s birthday and it got an overwhelming response from all corners. Anil Ravipudi picked a unique script and is showing Balakrishna in a never-seen-before role. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead opposite Balakrishna, while Sreeleela will be seen in an important role.



The makers who recently unveiled Sreeleela’s first look, have come up with the first look poster of Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. It presents Kajal in a homely look. The actress can be seen in a saree with oversized spectacles and she flashes a beautiful smile. She is seen reading a book called ‘Research Methods in Psychology.’

The shoot of “Bhagavanth Kesari” is taking place in Hyderabad with the core team taking part in it. The movie is slated for release during Dussehra.