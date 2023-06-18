Kajal's next titled as 'Satyabhama;' here is the video glimpse

Live
Makers of "Kajal 60" dropped the title and the first glimpse today in Hyderabad.
Makers of "Kajal 60" dropped the title and the first glimpse today in Hyderabad. The movie is titled as "Satyabhama." Kajal looks stylish in the first look poster. The glimpse begins with a criminal who is adamant about confessing his crime.
Though a police officer tries his best to make the criminal confess, he doesn’t succeed. In comes Kajal, and she beats the criminal badly which makes the criminal to tell the truth out of fear. Kajal looks powerful as ACP in this glimpse, and she killed it in her new avatar. Her makeover and attitude are superb. This glimpse was released ahead of Kajal’s birthday tomorrow.
The shoot will commence soon. Akhil Degala directs this crime thriller. Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly will bankroll the film under Aurum Arts banner. Sashi Kiran Tikka of "Goodachari" fame is providing the screenplay while Sri Charan Pakala composing the tunes.