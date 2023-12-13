‘Kalasha’ finishes all formalities, set to release on Dec 15

Bigg Boss fame Bhanushree, Sonakshi Varma and Anurag joined hands for 'Kalasha' under Chandraja Art Creations banner directed by Konda Rambabu and produced by Dr Rajeshwari Chandraja Vadavalli.

The film finishes all formalities and is set to release in theatres on December 15th.

Ahead, of film release, the team organised a pre-release press meet at Film chamber in Hyderabad. Senior actors Murali Mohan and director Veera Shankargraced the event. "O Chitti Thali" and “Kalasha” title song from the movie were unveiled in this ceremony.