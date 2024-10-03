‘Kali’ pre-release event: Celebrities support the film's social message

The much-awaited psychological thriller "Kali," starring young actors Prince and Naresh Agastya, held its pre-release event in Hyderabad. Produced by Rudra Creations and presented by K. Raghavendra Reddy, the film, directed by Siva Sashu, is set for a grand release on October 4. Mega Prince Varun Tej graced the event as the chief guest.

Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy praised the film's storyline, emphasizing the film's importance in addressing mental health issues and encouraging viewers to support its message.

Mega Prince hero Varun Tej said: "Prince is a close friend and a dedicated actor. While he shines in lead roles, he has also taken on supporting roles in films like 'DJ Tillu' and 'Skanda,' gaining recognition through them. He shared exciting details about this film with me. If the content is good, the Telugu audience will surely appreciate it. We hope 'Kali' receives your support. Best wishes to the entire team."

Hero Akash Jagannath added: "The trailer showcases intriguing content, and creating a film with limited locations is a challenge. The team has put in remarkable effort."

DOP Danny lauded the cinematography, highlighting the team's dedication, while Director Balagam Venu and Director Mallik Ram expressed their hope for the film's success, praising Prince's involvement and the movie's meaningful message.

Presenter K Raghavendra Reddy discussed the film's relevance, stating, "By addressing suicidal thoughts, 'Kali' aims to save lives." Producer Leela Gautam Varma thanked the event guests and key figures who supported the film, including Nag Ashwin and Prabhas.

Director Siva Sashu shared insights into the film's core theme, praising Prince and Naresh's performances, while lead actress Neha Krishnan encouraged audiences to watch her first theatrical release.

Actor Priyadarshi, a close friend of Prince, stressed the significance of the film's message on suicide prevention, and actor Akash Jagannath praised the team's effort in creating an engaging story.

Hero Prince shared his motivation for making "Kali," inspired by personal losses, and assured audiences of an engaging film. Allari Naresh and Varun Tej also extended their support, urging audiences to watch "Kali" in theaters and support the newcomers involved in the project.